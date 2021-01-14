BREAKING
Hall returning to in-person school on hybrid schedule Jan. 19
Hall County Schools will return to an in-person hybrid schedule beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19, after the school system reported stabilizing COVID-19 numbers and “significantly” decreased student cases, Superintendent Will Schofield announced Thursday morning.
NGHS hosting online COVID-19 vaccine Q&A today
Northeast Georgia Physicians Group's Alix Schnibben loads a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Northeast Georgia Health System Corporate Plaza during the first NGHS vaccine clinic for those 65 and older. - photo by Scott Rogers

Northeast Georgia Health System is hosting a question-and-answer session Thursday, Jan. 14, on Facebook Live to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine.

The event will be at 1:30 p.m. at facebook.com/myNGHS.

Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s medical director of infectious disease medicine, and NGMC Director of Pharmacy Melissa Frank will be speaking at the event.

