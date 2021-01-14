NGHS hosting online COVID-19 vaccine Q&A today

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Times.
Northeast Georgia Health System is hosting a question-and-answer session Thursday, Jan. 14, on Facebook Live to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine.
The event will be at 1:30 p.m. at facebook.com/myNGHS.
Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s medical director of infectious disease medicine, and NGMC Director of Pharmacy Melissa Frank will be speaking at the event.