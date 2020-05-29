NGHS experiences plummet in patients seeking emergency care during pandemic, then uptick

The fear of COVID-19 is powerful enough to deter people from seeking crucial medical attention.



Dr. Mohak Davé, Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s chief of emergency medicine, said like the rest of the country, Northeast Georgia Health System has seen its volume of emergency department admissions drop by 50% during the pandemic.

He said the decline began in early March and is now slowly recovering.

Dr. Ryan Whitney, chairman of the Heart Center of NGMC, said he has seen the health system’s cardiac patient numbers quickly decline, specifically with heart attacks.