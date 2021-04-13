Longer high-pollen seasons could be here to stay. Here's what allergists suggest

“Climate change which has a cause-and-effect with the timing of warm weather, has had a big effect on these longer and stronger pollen seasons,” said Dr. Poneh Davoodi Heine, an allergist with The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center in Gainesville. “Pollen seasons that used to start in April are now starting in parts of March and February, and that trend could come sooner into earlier winter months over the next few years.”



Right now, Heine said, all those sniffles and sneezes are a result of abundant airborne tree pollen. Grass pollen and ragweed will be culprits for rampant allergies in the summer and fall months, respectively.

“Tree pollen is the heaviest time of the year, and it affects you where you don’t see it, which is in the air,” she said. “There are also other types of allergies such as pine which will cause a lot more irritation and grass pollen which will pop up more frequently in the summer months.”

The increasing pollen count and longer allergy seasons across the country have become a decades-long trend that has been attributed to human-caused climate change.