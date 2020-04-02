Groups serving homeless change operations to adjust to pandemic

Between to-go meals and colored cards to indicate potential coronavirus infection, groups serving the homeless community in Gainesville are seeking ways to continue services while limiting physical contact.



The Georgia Department of Community Affairs 2019 report on the “point in time homeless count” tallied 149 homeless in Hall County with 137 beds available.

A few staff members from West Hall High School created more than 35 laminated cards — one side red and the other side green — that were disseminated by the Ninth District Opportunity street outreach team to “local homeless encampments, families living in cars and individuals living alone in tents, as well as visitors to local days shelters,” said Ninth District Opportunity housing/program manager Michael Fisher.

If the person is suffering from the main symptoms of coronavirus — coughing, fever and/or shortness of breath — then that person is advised to put the red side out to get help.