Getting testing for COVID-19? Your turnaround time could vary greatly. Here's why

Julie Smith started feeling sinus pressure Saturday, July 11, and developed a deep cough the next day.



As the phone lines opened Monday morning, she tried to contact the Department of Public Health to schedule a COVID-19 test. After being screened for symptoms, she was told there weren’t any openings in Hall County for six days.

Smith was able to take a test at an urgent care center instead and got her negative results back three days later.

She said she “wanted to make sure if I needed to take any extra precautions,” especially because her daughter has severe asthma.

Jo Brewer, executive director of Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s laboratory services, said the health system is now handling more than 1,000 tests per day and has divided the testing demand to different labs.

One lab in Alpharetta is averaging a 24-hour turnaround times for Northeast Georgia Health System’s inpatient population, which is closely monitored by the system.