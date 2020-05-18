Free COVID-19 testing May 19-20 in Gainesville

More free COVID-19 testing will be available Tuesday, May 19, and Wednesday, May 20, in Gainesville.



The Latino Community Fund and the Gainesville Against COVID-19 task force are working together to offer free testing 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days at 1216 Aviation Boulevard. The effort is in conjunction with Community Organized Relief Effort, a nonprofit providing testing.

No ID is required, and testing will be available for people walking in or driving through the area.

More than 800 people were tested at the first task force testing event Friday, May 15.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Lanier is partnering with District 2 Public Health to also offer free testing from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the Joseph F. Walters Club on Memorial Park Drive in Gainesville..

Corinth Baptist Church will be distributing canned goods at the Boys and Girls Clubs’ testing event.