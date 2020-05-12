Free COVID-19 testing, mask giveaway May 15 on Atlanta Highway

The “Gainesville Against COVID-19” task force is having a testing drive on Friday, May 15 on Atlanta Highway.



The free testing will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at La Flor de Jalisco, 425 Atlanta Highway in Gainesville. Masks will also be given out to people who come by regardless of testing.

Norma Hernandez, president of the Northeast Georgia Latino Chamber of Commerce and task force leader, said she hopes for at least 500 people to get tested. She said the task force is working to have one testing event per week.

“(For) security of mind, we are going to be testing anybody that feels like getting tested,” she said.

Testing will be administered to those in a drive-thru lane as well as in-person.

Though the task force has targeted the Latino community, Hernandez stressed that all are welcome.

“Atlanta Highway is the heart of the Latino community,” she said.

Hernandez said 15 businesses have signed on so far to the “no mask, no service” policy, which has been pushed by the task force.