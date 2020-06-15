COVID-19 testing, food distribution June 16 in Gainesville

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Gainesville Times.
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing and food distribution will be available at St. John Baptist Church in Gainesville Tuesday, June 16.
The event has been organized by the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Sunshine Seniors, a local ministry that does community service projects. It will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
People can call 770-531-5600 to make an appointment for testing.St. John Baptist Church is located at 757 E.E. Butler Parkway.