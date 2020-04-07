'Amazing people' in a 'stressful time' - ER doctor says hospital staff coming together in virus fight

COVID-19 has upended the lives of medical personnel, but it has also brought them closer together, Dr. Antoine Leflore, associate medical director of emergency services at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, said.



“There’s no textbook for this. There’s no playbook for this,” Leflore told The Times on Monday, April 6.

At home, he leaves his work items in the garage and wears a mask. At work, he and his colleagues face extra stress and new routines.

Medical staff treat patients while covered in full protective gear to prevent transmission of the virus. It is an extra step Leflore said has changed the routines of emergency personnel.

“As an emergency medicine physician, it is always my instinct to just act upon whatever is wrong with a patient. … What I’ve found is that I’ve had to retrain my muscle memory in caring for things like cardiac arrest,” Leflore said. “For example, someone is in cardiac arrest, now I have to pause and put on my PPE, or personal protective equipment, even if it means that the patient remains unresponsive or in distress.”