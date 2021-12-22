1 person who attended public council meeting in Lula tests positive for COVID-19

At least one person at a Lula City Council meeting Monday, Dec. 20, tested positive for COVID-19.
The city posted a public notice about the potential exposure on its website Wednesday morning, Dec. 22.
“Please be proactive to this issue and to your health,” the notice states. ‘Due to privacy limitations the city is not at liberty to offer any additional information regarding this issue.”
There were 30 to 40 people attending the meeting, including three new council members who were sworn in Monday to begin their terms.