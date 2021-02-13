Why Hall County is looking at 'glamping' laws, and what makes an outhouse 'luxurious'

“We do not have any sort of camping designation currently within our zoning regulations,” Hall Planning Director Sarah McQuade said. “The closest classification is for a mobile home/travel trailer park, which, while close, it still does not address the request for temporary occupancy of a non-permanent structure.”



The county has gotten two informal requests for “glamping.”

One person is proposing to develop eight campsites with “luxurious outhouses,” a common parking area and playground. Each campsite would have a slab or platform for a tent. The “outhouses” would have traditional plumbing fixtures, according to a county document.

The 9 ½-acre site is now zoned vacation cottage. The property owner also owns an adjacent parcel, also zoned vacation cottage, that is about half the size as the other lot and has a house that was built in 1945, according to the document.