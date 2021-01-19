Why Gainesville Renaissance is putting brakes on adding tenants

Work is moving along on Gainesville Renaissance, a $22.4 million mixed-use development on the Spring Street side of Gainesville’s downtown square, but not so much the pursuit of potential retailers.



The building “is coming along on schedule” with completion set for January or February 2022.

“We have all the site work complete, all the foundations are in,” Roddy said, adding that steel is being installed in two phases, with the first phase completed and the second phase starting this week.