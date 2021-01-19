Why Gainesville Renaissance is putting brakes on adding tenants

Work is moving along on Gainesville Renaissance, a $22.4 million mixed-use development on the Spring Street side of Gainesville’s downtown square, but not so much the pursuit of potential retailers.
The building “is coming along on schedule” with completion set for January or February 2022.
“We have all the site work complete, all the foundations are in,” Roddy said, adding that steel is being installed in two phases, with the first phase completed and the second phase starting this week.
However, “we are not pushing hard on the retail leasing until COVID gets more under control,” developer Fred Roddy said in an email Tuesday, Jan. 19.
He estimates that will start more in earnest in March or April.
“Having said that, we are still getting interest for the restaurant spaces,” Roddy said.
The three-story project, which broke ground in September 2020, will have six spaces on the first floor, with two reserved for restaurants.
The second floor will house Brenau University’s Lynn J. Darby School of Psychology and Adolescent Counseling.
“We are working with them to design the interior of their space,” Roddy said.
On the third floor are eight condominiums.
“I am very close to having all the (prices) together on the condos, but it is not complete,” Roddy said.