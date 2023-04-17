Why Flowery Branch City Council likely to table proposed active-adult community

A proposed Flowery Branch annexation that’s drawn objections from Hall County is set to go before City Council Thursday, April 20.
But it will likely be tabled because of the objection, city planner Rich Atkinson said Monday, April 17.
Oakwood-based developer Cook Communities is seeking to annex 14 acres at 5704 Jim Crow Road for a 49-home active-adult community.
This is the second time the proposal, which includes a rezoning request, has come up in Flowery Branch. The City Council voted in August 2022 to deny the proposal.
The proposed rezoning, if permitted, would increase both infrastructure cost and the intensity of allowed-use of the property, as well as “violate (Hall) County’s future land use map,” Hall County Attorney Bill Linkous told commissioners on April 13.
C. Luke Pressley of Cook Construction takes exception to Hall County's objection.
"The age-restricted development would have less impact than a traditional development and would provide a low-maintenance housing option that is underrepresented in the area," he said.