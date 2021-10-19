Where the latest warehouse project is proposed in South Hall

The warehouse explosion in South Hall continues with a 224,400-square-foot warehouse proposed between Chamblee Road and Railroad Street in Oakwood.

No tenant has been named yet for the industrial building, which would be near Thurmon Tanner Parkway and in an office/industrial stretch of Chamblee Road. The rear of the property is about a half-mile from downtown Oakwood.

“The proposed annexation of this property … will not adversely affect the existing use or usability of nearby property,” says the developer, CHI/Acquisitions LP’s, in its application to the city.

If developed for the warehouse, “the public will benefit as the development will increase the tax base and bring new jobs,” the application states.

CHI/Acquisitions is seeking to annex nearly 25 acres and rezone it to heavy industrial from agricultural-residential for the project.

The proposal was recommended for approval Monday, Oct. 18, by the Oakwood Planning Commission and now moves on to the Oakwood City Council for final consideration. The developer was asked to have a rendering of the building ready to present to the council.

John Bateman, listed as the contact person for the project, couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Oakwood and Flowery Branch are going through a warehouse boom, with distribution centers being built on Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 and a new center open off H.F. Reed Industrial Parkway at W White Road.



