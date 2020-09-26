When pre-leasing could start at new downtown Flowery Branch retail-apartment building

Pre-leasing could start in October for Flowery Branch’s new apartments being built as part of a two-story retail/residential building

https://www.gainesvilletimes.com/news/growth-development/will-flowery-branch-get-mixed-use-downtown-development-council-votes-tonight/

on Main Street downtown.

“Things are going well,” Kurt Alexander, principal with Atlanta-based The Residential Group, said of the project in an email Friday, Sept. 25. “We are projecting to complete the downtown building in late spring.”

The second floor of the building will be reserved for about 15 apartments, while the first floor will feature nearly 6,000 square feet of retail space. It will be “divided into four bays, all with power, grease traps and potential ventilation for restaurant use,” according to a slide presentation at the Flowery Branch City Council meeting on Sept. 17.

At that meeting, officials talked about hiring a company, Oakhurst Realty Partners of Scottdale, to manage leasing operations for the retail space in the city-owned site between Church Street and Railroad Avenue.

“We’re getting to the point where we want to start showing these spaces as they begin to build out,” City Manager Bill Andrew said.