When long-awaited South Hall sewer project could start, what it will mean

Work is poised to start on a long-awaited sewer project that could fuel even more development in already fast-growing South Hall.
A groundbreaking ceremony is set for April 21 to kickstart the 5.2-mile project, which has been in the works since 2015 and is part of a 2020 sewer master plan.
“This sewer line will be able to serve thousands of residents along Friendship Road, resulting in better services for existing residents and continued growth in the area,” said Hall County Commissioner Kathy Cooper, who represents South Hall.
The project will involve near two miles of uphill sewer line as well as a new lift station, with the overall line running from Hog Mountain Road at Friendship Road/Ga. 347 to the Spout Springs Water Reclamation Facility off Spout Springs Road.
The contractor “has already proceeded with ordering materials with the longest lead times,” said
Srikanth Yamala, Hall’s director of public works and utilities in September.
The $13.9 million Friendship Road Sewer Extension project is scheduled for completion in fall 2024, with funding coming from the county’s special purpose local option sales tax program and the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
When done, the line could carry up to 500,000 gallons per day of sewer, with treatment taking place at the Spout Springs plant at 6827 Spout Springs Road, Yamala has said.
“It is expected that as projects move forward, various residential developers and commercial tracts will begin to make applications for sewer availability,” he said. “The sewer line is expected to eventually generate approximately 2,000 new sewer users over the next 20 years.”
Hall County Public Works Director Bill Nash said, “We have to be intentional in planning these types of development projects, and we’re proud of the time, effort and planning that’s gotten it to this point. But we’re even more excited for what’s to come and the service it will provide the citizens of South Hall.”
From Buford to Braselton, South Hall is rapidly growing, with much of the sewer coming from local governments.
Flowery Branch is seeking to build a new sewer plant, delayed by what were budget-busting bids last year. The city also has imposed a 90-day growth moratorium while it tweaks its zoning ordinances.
Groundbreaking ceremony
What: $13.9 million South Hall sewer line project
When: 10 a.m. April 21
Where: 4435 Ridge Road. Parking for the event will be directed.