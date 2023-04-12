When long-awaited South Hall sewer project could start, what it will mean

Work is poised to start on a long-awaited sewer project that could fuel even more development in already fast-growing South Hall.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for April 21 to kickstart the 5.2-mile project, which has been in the works since 2015 and is part of a 2020 sewer master plan.

“This sewer line will be able to serve thousands of residents along Friendship Road, resulting in better services for existing residents and continued growth in the area,” said Hall County Commissioner Kathy Cooper, who represents South Hall.