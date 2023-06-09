When Braselton will vote on proposed 345 new homes at Hall-Gwinnett border

A proposed development of 345 homes at the Hall-Gwinnett County line comes up for a vote by the Braselton Town Council on Monday, June 12.
A revised site plan submitted in February shows developer PulteGroup seeking 317 homes on 195 acres north of Duncan Creek Road, which is off Spout Springs Road just south of the Hall County line in Gwinnett.
John Wieland Homes would develop 62 of the homes.
PulteGroup is seeking another 28 homes on 14.6 acres off Alto View Drive, which is also off Spout Springs in Gwinnett near Hall.
All the homes except for the John Wieland portion would be an expansion of the 784-home Del Webb at Chateau Elan, an active-adult community that also has an entrance off Thompson Mill Road in South Hall. The development features a 19,000-square-foot community center with indoor and outdoor swimming pools and other amenities.
PulteGroup is seeking a master plan amendment for the 317-home request and annexation and planned unit development rezoning for the 28 homes.
The Braselton Planning Commission has recommended denial.
The vote goes before the Town Council at 7 p.m. at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building, 5040 Highway 53.
