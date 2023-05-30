What’s next for planned long-term rehabilitation center in Gainesville

Northeast Georgia Health System has gotten the state’s OK for a new long-term physical rehabilitation center.
Now, it needs the city’s approval to move forward with the $62 million project.
The health system is set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on June 13 seeking a special use permit for the center at 2500 Limestone Parkway on the site of the old J & J Foods grocery store.
“Construction of an inpatient rehabilitation facility … will enable the hospital system to fulfill the medical needs of the Gainesville community and our region while also providing a quality, long-term, committed development,” states NGHS’ application.
Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board
What: Proposed long-term physical rehabilitation center
When: 5:30 p.m. June 13
Where: Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway
The center will treat patients recovering from neurological conditions, brain injuries, spinal cord, orthopedic, amputations, trauma and other medical issues, according to planning documents.
Construction of the two-story building is expected to begin in 2024 and would be done in at least two phases, NGHS says.
The first phase would include core operations and 40 patient rooms.
“Later phases will be dictated by market growth and will include additional space as needed to support additional patient beds,” according to NGHS.
Northeast Georgia Health System and Lifepoint Rehabilitation of Brentwood, Tenn., are teaming up to build the 63,000-square-foot center, which hospital officials have said is expected to open in 2025.
The project involves tearing down the old J & J Foods, which had operated a grocery store at the site between 2005 and 2018. When it closed, the store was known as The Market on Limestone.
Inpatient rehabilitation services have been offered since 1989 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, which has a 24-bed unit.
The new facility will feature a wing for brain injury and stroke patients, and a therapy suite including a gym, private rooms and a cooking room. It also will have an Activities of Daily Living therapy apartment and rehabilitation equipment, according to an April 3 NGHS press release.
The facility will provide intensive nursing, physical, occupational and speech pathology services for adults recovering from conditions such as stroke, neurological disease, brain or spinal cord injury and other debilitating illnesses or injuries, according to NGHS.
Lifepoint Rehabilitation will manage the day-to-day operations.