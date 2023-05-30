What’s next for planned long-term rehabilitation center in Gainesville

Northeast Georgia Health System has gotten the state’s OK for a new long-term physical rehabilitation center.

Now, it needs the city’s approval to move forward with the $62 million project.

The health system is set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on June 13 seeking a special use permit for the center at 2500 Limestone Parkway on the site of the old J & J Foods grocery store.

“Construction of an inpatient rehabilitation facility … will enable the hospital system to fulfill the medical needs of the Gainesville community and our region while also providing a quality, long-term, committed development,” states NGHS’ application.