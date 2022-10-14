What’s causing friction between two Oakwood developments

A development duel over access is taking place off Winder Highway in Oakwood.

Halpern Enterprises Inc., which is planning a retail site across from the Publix-anchored Robson Crossing shopping center is asking Oakwood to waive a requirement for interparcel access on its property.

“Enforcement of a cross-access provision with a neighboring development … would deprive (Halpern) of its property rights, by forcing (Halpern) to build and allow access across its property for the benefit of a neighboring parcel without due compensation,” Halpern said in its request for a variance.