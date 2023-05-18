What’s being built near Danny’s Donuts, Dunkin off Winder Highway in Oakwood

Dunkin’ and Danny’s Donuts in Oakwood are getting a new neighbor and no, it’s not another competitor.
A Strickland Brother’s 10 Minute Oil Change is being built at 4049 Winder Highway on an outparcel in Royal Lakes Marketplace shopping center off Winder Highway and Sloan Mill Road.
Access to the 1,725-square-foot, three-bay automotive business is only from inside the shopping center, city planner Dan Schultz said.
Other details about the business, including when it might open and how many employees it will have, weren’t available as of Thursday, May 18.
Founded in 2016 and based in North Carolina, Strickland operates 100 stores in 20 states and has contracted over 242 franchise locations projected to open across the country by 2024, according to its website.
The business is the latest in a string of commercial projects taking place in the area.
Dunkin opened in December 2022, sparking a sweet tooth war with nearby Danny’s Donuts. Many in social media have likened the competition as local business against large corporation, with many people staying loyal to Danny’s.
Other new developments in the area include Kwon Dentistry, also in Royal Lakes, and a MedLife Health Care clinic across Winder Highway from the shopping center. Also approved last year by Hall County for a lot nearby off Winder Highway was a 106,500-square-foot self-storage development.