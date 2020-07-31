What might be in store for Gainesville's Park Hill corridor

Gainesville officials are looking to the Park Hill corridor as the next focus for revitalization efforts, and after seeking public input, the city has presented a plan that calls for some improvements such as better pedestrian access, streetscaping, more park space and the repurposing of existing properties in the area.



The study, which began last year, looked at an approximately 2.5-mile stretch between the Gainesville Civic Center and Gainesville’s Atlanta Botanical Garden. It included input from interviews, a community survey and a 14-member steering committee.

The southern portion of the area, which runs from the Civic Center to Enota Drive, “has really always been about community,” said Leigh Askew Elkins of the Carl Vinson Institute at the University of Georgia, which worked with the city on the project.