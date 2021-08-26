5 takeaways from chamber discussion of downtown Gainesville development

Downtown Gainesville development continues to roll along.

Here are a few takeaways from a discussion of the topic Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors meeting.

Structural work close to done on Gainesville Renaissance

Gainesville Renaissance, a $22.4 million mixed-use development off Spring and Main streets, “is nearing structural completion,” said Brian Daniel, president and CEO of Carroll Daniel Construction, contractor on the project.

“We are rapidly moving along with the skin on that project. You are all wondering if it’s going to stay Smurf blue, and it is not,” he said.

“That’s the water penetration barrier on the outside of the building. It will get brick all around the front like you’re starting to see on the side facing the Hunt Tower.”

The project will finish around the end of the year, Daniel said.

Footings coming soon for deck, hotel at The National

A mountain of rubble at the site of what will be The National, a $50 million multi-use project, is shrinking.

“We are grinding up a lot of the concrete and turning it into gravel, and we’ll recycle that and use it as a base layer for our foundation on the site,” Jonathan Collins, president of Capstone Property Group, said.

Work on footings for a parking deck and a 130-room, seven-story Courtyard by Marriott hotel planned on the site could begin soon, he added.

Design of 144 apartments planned on the site is being finished, Collins said.

The entire project is expected to be finished by early 2023, he said.



