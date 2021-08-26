5 takeaways from chamber discussion of downtown Gainesville development

Downtown Gainesville development continues to roll along.
Here are a few takeaways from a discussion of the topic Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors meeting.
Structural work close to done on Gainesville Renaissance
Gainesville Renaissance, a $22.4 million mixed-use development off Spring and Main streets, “is nearing structural completion,” said Brian Daniel, president and CEO of Carroll Daniel Construction, contractor on the project.
“We are rapidly moving along with the skin on that project. You are all wondering if it’s going to stay Smurf blue, and it is not,” he said.
“That’s the water penetration barrier on the outside of the building. It will get brick all around the front like you’re starting to see on the side facing the Hunt Tower.”
The project will finish around the end of the year, Daniel said.
Footings coming soon for deck, hotel at The National
A mountain of rubble at the site of what will be The National, a $50 million multi-use project, is shrinking.
“We are grinding up a lot of the concrete and turning it into gravel, and we’ll recycle that and use it as a base layer for our foundation on the site,” Jonathan Collins, president of Capstone Property Group, said.
Work on footings for a parking deck and a 130-room, seven-story Courtyard by Marriott hotel planned on the site could begin soon, he added.
Design of 144 apartments planned on the site is being finished, Collins said.
The entire project is expected to be finished by early 2023, he said.
Solis pre-leasing could start in October
Commercial structures are being framed at Solis Gainesville, a mixed-use development featuring 220 apartments and 10,000 square feet of space for restaurants and retail.
And pre-leasing could begin in October, City Manager Bryan Lackey said.
Greg Power, executive vice president of developer Terwilliger Pappas, said earlier this year that the first apartments will be available in early 2022, with completion expected by mid-2022.
Oct. 1 groundbreaking may be set for events venue
An Oct. 1 groundbreaking ceremony may be held for B Entertainment’s plans for an entertainment venue and restaurant off Jesse Jewell Parkway, West Academy Street, Broad Street and Maple Street, Lackey said.
“That night, they’re holding sort of an event to introduce themselves to the community,” he said.
Gainesville City Council unanimously approved a rezoning application Aug. 3 to allow the development.
The development will still hold a 15,000-square-foot concert and special event venue and share the site with a 9,000-square-foot Bourbon Brothers restaurant, with a 1,500-square-foot rooftop bar and an outdoor patio area, according to city planning documents. B Entertainment plans to hold 100 to 120 ticketed shows and an additional 100 events such as weddings, conventions, sporting events and proms, per year.
Parking deck work on track for spring completion
A 400-space parking deck at 100 Brenau Ave. is on schedule with a spring 2022 completion.
“I don’t think it will take us quite that long, but sometime before March of next year we expect (completion),” Daniel said.
The deck, which is off Bradford Street at West Academy Street, will be jointly funded by Gainesville and the county, with the city contributing $4 million and the county paying $5 million.