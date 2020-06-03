Spout Springs Road widening making ‘great progress.’ Here’s what’s being done

Spout Springs Road is beginning to take shape as South Hall’s newest four-lane road.



Workers are long past just taking down trees and other vegetation to make way for heavy machinery to rip up the earth. Crews are grading on either side of the existing road between Hog Mountain Road and Union Circle — the length of the project.

With a detour in place Wednesday, June 3, work is particularly busy in front of Cherokee Bluff High School and Spout Springs School of Enrichment

“Most of the focus is on the area around the schools to try and get as much completed as possible while school is out,” Department of Transportation spokeswoman Natalie Dale said.

Along the road, crews have put up retaining walls, and the contractor, G.P.’s Enterprises Inc., is “actively working on” building embankments, laying storm drains and pouring for curbs and gutters, Dale said.

Also, a new Quincy Drive — a side street near Union Circle — is being built. One of the project’s largest side street projects, realigning Elizabeth Lane near Cherokee Bluff to Sterling on the Lake subdivision, is well under construction.

“Utility companies are working daily to relocate their particular items so that G.P.’s can continue working without much delay, and (they) have made great progress,” Dale said.

The $32 million project, which is set for a December 2021 completion, calls for widening the road from two to four lanes with a 20-foot raised median and sidewalks.

Hall County is planning a second phase that would continue the widening from Union Circle to the Gwinnett County line. That $26.2 million project doesn’t have a schedule yet, as funding hasn’t been identified.