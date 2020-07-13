Speed limit change first, then maybe golf carts for Flowery Branch street

Golf carts eventually may be allowed on East Main Street in Flowery Branch as the city looks to “foster connectivity” between the downtown area and a growing residential community near Thurmon Tanner Parkway.



The first step toward expanding the city’s personal transportation vehicles route is a vote by Flowery Branch City Council set for Thursday, July 16, on whether to reduce the speed limit on East Main from 40 mph to 25 mph.

“In addition to allowing for the expansion of our PTV route, a lower speed limit will foster a safer driving environment for this corridor,” according to city documents.