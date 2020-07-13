Speed limit change first, then maybe golf carts for Flowery Branch street

Golf carts eventually may be allowed on East Main Street in Flowery Branch as the city looks to “foster connectivity” between the downtown area and a growing residential community near Thurmon Tanner Parkway.
The first step toward expanding the city’s personal transportation vehicles route is a vote by Flowery Branch City Council set for Thursday, July 16, on whether to reduce the speed limit on East Main from 40 mph to 25 mph.
“In addition to allowing for the expansion of our PTV route, a lower speed limit will foster a safer driving environment for this corridor,” according to city documents.
Flowery Branch City Council
What: Proposed speed limit change on East Main Street
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 16
Where: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.
PTVs are motorized carts, typically golf carts.
The idea would be that those driving PTVs on East Main Street could reach downtown, or the city’s Old Town district, taking Mulberry Street and Spring Street, and crossing Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13.
Amending the PTV Plan “could not be done until the correct signage and signalization was in place,” according to the city. “The signalization of Atlanta Highway will be fairly expensive.”
East Main, a once quiet road with a handful of old homes, is now teeming with new houses – finished or still being built -- between Atlanta Highway and Thurmon Tanner.
Thurmon Tanner connects to a 325-unit apartment complex, plus commercial lots, being built off Phil Niekro Boulevard and near Interstate 985.