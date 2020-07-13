By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Speed limit change first, then maybe golf carts for Flowery Branch street
07142020 EASTMAIN 4.jpg
A car travels along East Main Street in Flowery Branch Monday, July 13, 2020. The speed limit on East Main Street in Flowery Branch may be reduced from 40 mph to 25 mph because of the vast housing construction along and near the road and a plan to allow golf cart travel. - photo by Scott Rogers

Golf carts eventually may be allowed on East Main Street in Flowery Branch as the city looks to “foster connectivity” between the downtown area and a growing residential community near Thurmon Tanner Parkway. 

The first step toward expanding the city’s personal transportation vehicles route is a vote by Flowery Branch City Council set for Thursday, July 16, on whether to reduce the speed limit on East Main from 40 mph to 25 mph. 

“In addition to allowing for the expansion of our PTV route, a lower speed limit will foster a safer driving environment for this corridor,” according to city documents. 

Flowery Branch City Council 

What: Proposed speed limit change on East Main Street 

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 16 

Where: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St. 

PTVs are motorized carts, typically golf carts. 

The idea would be that those driving PTVs on East Main Street could reach downtown, or the city’s Old Town district, taking Mulberry Street and Spring Street, and crossing Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13. 

Amending the PTV Plan “could not be done until the correct signage and signalization was in place,” according to the city. “The signalization of Atlanta Highway will be fairly expensive.” 

East Main, a once quiet road with a handful of old homes, is now teeming with new houses – finished or still being built -- between Atlanta Highway and Thurmon Tanner. 

Thurmon Tanner connects to a 325-unit apartment complex, plus commercial lots, being built off Phil Niekro Boulevard and near Interstate 985. 

07142020 EASTMAIN 3.jpg
The large amount of housing construction along The East Main Street in Flowery Branch may get the speed limit reduced from 40 mph to 25 mph. - photo by Scott Rogers
07142020 EASTMAIN 2.jpg
The speed limit on East Main Street in Flowery Branch may be reduced from 40 mph to 25 mph because of the vast housing construction along and near the road and a plan to allow golf cart travel. - photo by Scott Rogers
Regional events