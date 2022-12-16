Self-storage development proposed at this site off McEver Road

A 72,000-square-foot self-storage development is proposed near a residential area off McEver Road near Oakwood.
The gated development at 3625 McEver Road would include three, two-story, 24,000-square-foot buildings, according to Hall County planning documents.
The business hours of operation would be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, although renters would have 24-hour access.
Access to the property would be off McEver Road, with the development across the road from Family Promise of Hall County. Only right turns into and out of the property are proposed by the developer, Flowery Branch-based 3625 McEver Road LLC.
The developer, seeking to rezone the 11-acre site from agricultural-residential to planned commercial development, is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, Dec. 19, with the request.
Hall County planning staff is recommending approval with conditions.
The planning board will formally recommend approval or denial to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which is set to take formal action after a Jan. 26 public hearing.
Hall County Planning Commission
What: Proposed self-storage business off McEver Road in West Hall
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville