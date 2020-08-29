Peach State Bank seeking tax incentives for additional office space in downtown Gainesville

Peach State Bank is expanding its presence in downtown Gainesville, and its new space could receive some tax incentives from the city.



The bank is applying for funding from Gainesville’s Midtown Tax Allocation District, which allows developers to use property tax payments toward improvements on the property itself.

Peach State Bank has purchased the lot at 332 Spring St. Southwest, which has previously housed North Georgia Auto Glass and a gas station.

Steve McKibbon, a board member for the bank, said Friday, Aug. 28, that Peach State Bank is outgrowing its Washington Street building adjacent to the new property. The bank hopes to use the new space as an office for its mortgage operations, he said.

McKibbon added that the bank wants to preserve the historic character of the Spring Street building.

“Several of us just couldn’t stand the thought of destroying this piece of history of Gainesville and wanted to repurpose this building to move our mortgage operations,” McKibbon said.

The bank purchased the property for $400,000 and plans an additional $291,000 in improvements. The bank has asked the city for $83,315 in TAD incentives to offset costs for several portions of the project, including demolition, parking lot lighting, sidewalks and other site work.