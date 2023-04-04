New office building proposed off Green Street Circle in Gainesville

A 2,000-square-foot office building is proposed off Green Street Circle near Stan’s Biscuits and Deli in Gainesville.
Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board
What: Proposed office building off Green Street Circle
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11Where: Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway
A tenant hasn’t been identified for the property at 1113 and 1117 Green Street Circle, but office uses “may include a medical office/clinic, business service establishment or a general office,” according to Gainesville planning documents.
The half-acre site, also not far from Thompson Bridge Road/Ga. 60, will share access with the adjacent James Kennedy State Farm insurance office.
Bradley Dunckel is seeking to rezone the property from residential to office and institutional.
The request is set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board Tuesday, April 11. The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway.
The board will recommend denial or approval to Gainesville City Council, which will take action at a later date.