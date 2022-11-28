New discount store could open at this busy shopping area off Dawsonville Highway

A new discount variety store could open soon in the North Lake Square shopping center in Gainesville.
Popshelf, which has a location off Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood, plans to open at 1170 Dawsonville Highway, off Ahaluna Drive, in a 10,640-square-foot outparcel at the shopping center.
The retail chain, an offshoot of discount retail giant Dollar General, features an assortment of items, from home decor and party goods to grocery items.
The store “aims to engage customers with a fun, affordable and stress-free shopping experience where they can find on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, party goods, entertaining needs and much more,” according to an email from Popshelf officials.
Most items cost $5 or less.
Each store employs about 15 people. The chain has about 100 locations nationwide, as well as 30 sites that combine Popshelf and Dollar General items, according to Popshelf.
“At this time, (the Gainesville) store opening is slated by winter 2023, but … construction progress may alter this date,” according to Popshelf.