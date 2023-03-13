The latest on plans for commercial development at busy Oakwood intersection

A revised plan for commercial development at a busy Oakwood intersection is moving forward.

No tenants have been signed, but the site plan for a 10-acre tract at the corner of Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 and Winder Highway/Ga. 53 now shows a 89,600-square-foot self-storage business and four other sites with buildings varying in size from 1,500 to 8,400 square feet.