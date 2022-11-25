Latest on the 2nd phase of Solis in Gainesville

Marketing Director Taylor Scalera said the latest phase of the midtown development, adjacent to the Midtown Greenway, includes the design of 184 units and approximately 5000 square feet of ground level retail space.

Scalera said the “first deliveries” of the project’s completion are expected in the summer of 2024.

“That’s the anticipated date for first units – not 100% completion but when we anticipate the first (tenants to) move in,” said Scalera, who added that it’s not yet known exactly what brands of retail could occupy the ground-level space.

The first phase of Solis Gainesville, located at 1000 Everly Way about a mile from the location of phase two, saw 223 units complete in March.

While the rates for phase two haven’t been determined, Scalera said the units for the completed, phase one portion of the development range between $1,500-$3000 a month. Those units are now almost 98% occupied, according to Scalera.

“I’d say they’re pretty much stabilized at this point,” she said. “...they have studios (and) one, two and three bedroom (units).”

Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon described the Solis project as an asset to the city and a step toward fulfilling its vision for growth in the midtown area.

“The importance of the development of midtown is certainly significant,” Couvillon said. “...the excitement surrounding the development and construction of this project just shows you we’re that much closer to having midtown developed. We always looked at that site as being one of the key components to seeing midtown built out.”