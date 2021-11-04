Koch Foods planning huge expansion in Gainesville. Here are details

Poultry processor Koch Foods is hoping to expand its Gainesville location with a vast plant housing operations, a freezer and offices.
The company is seeking to build a facility that is 170,000 to 183,000 square feet in size “to include poultry processing, freezer, office and truck bays/docking and parking,” according to Gainesville planning documents.
Koch, which is a few blocks south of Queen City Parkway, is hoping to annex property now used for truck parking at 966 Industrial Blvd., off Industrial Boulevard and Mitchell Street, as part of the effort.
The plan is to redevelop that site and adjacent properties owned by Koch Foods and build the new plant between Industrial Boulevard and Davis Street.
Current plans call for 96,000 square feet of space for a poultry processing and deboning facility, 62,826 square feet of freezer space, 24,000 square feet of office space, 16 truck bays/docking stations and 50 spaces for trailer parking, according to Koch’s application.
“Driveway access will be provided for delivery trucks off Industrial Boulevard and Davis Street,” according to Koch.
Employee parking will be off Davis Street across from the proposed entrance to the new plant.
Koch intends to close Mitchell Street as part of the expansion.
Koch’s annexation request is set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Koch has an existing 74,000-square-foot plant at the site, which is 10 acres overall. The plant was established in the early 1960s, with Koch taking over in 2002.
Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board
Where: Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway
What: Annexation request for proposed Koch Foods’ expansion off Industrial Boulevard
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9