Koch Foods planning huge expansion in Gainesville. Here are details

Poultry processor Koch Foods is hoping to expand its Gainesville location with a vast plant housing operations, a freezer and offices.

The company is seeking to build a facility that is 170,000 to 183,000 square feet in size “to include poultry processing, freezer, office and truck bays/docking and parking,” according to Gainesville planning documents.

Koch, which is a few blocks south of Queen City Parkway, is hoping to annex property now used for truck parking at 966 Industrial Blvd., off Industrial Boulevard and Mitchell Street, as part of the effort.