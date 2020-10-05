Industrial space has been proposed at this busy South Hall intersection

Update, Oct. 5: The Hall County Planning Commission voted Monday to table the issue to Oct.19.
Nearly 400,000 square feet of warehouse space is being proposed off McEver Road near Gaines Ferry Road in South Hall.
Steve Rowley of Alpharetta is seeking a rezoning of nearly 35 acres at 6533 McEver Road for the warehouse/distribution center project, which would consist of one 218,700-square-foot building and one 168,480-square-foot building.
Hall County Planning Commission
What: Proposed rezoning for nearly 400,000 square feet of warehouse/distribution space
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
The property is now vacant and undeveloped, and “heavily wooded with hardwoods and evergreens,” according to the Hall County planning staff report on the project.
Rowley is seeking a rezoning from agricultural-residential to light industrial. He is set to appear before the Hall County Planning Commission at 5:15 p.m. Monday.
Hall planning staff Is recommending denial of the project as it “is not consistent with the comprehensive Plan,” the report says.
The proposed site falls within a residential future land-use designation "characterized by moderate-density residential development and neighborhoods,” according to the report.
Gaines Ferry Road is a highly residential street between McEver Road and Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 at the Flowery Branch-Buford border.