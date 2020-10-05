BREAKING
17-year-old Gainesville girl killed, man arrested in weekend wreck
A 17-year-old Gainesville girl was killed Sunday, Oct. 4, when the car she was a passenger in left White Sulphur Road, rolled and struck a culvert, according to authorities. The driver faces charges connected to the wreck.
Industrial space has been proposed at this busy South Hall intersection
Nearly 400,000 square feet of warehouse space is being proposed at this site off McEver Road near Gaines Ferry Road in South Hall.

Update, Oct. 5: The Hall County Planning Commission voted Monday to table the issue to Oct.19. 

Nearly 400,000 square feet of warehouse space is being proposed off McEver Road near Gaines Ferry Road in South Hall. 

Steve Rowley of Alpharetta is seeking a rezoning of nearly 35 acres at 6533 McEver Road for the warehouse/distribution center project, which would consist of one 218,700-square-foot building and one 168,480-square-foot building. 

Hall County Planning Commission 

What: Proposed rezoning for nearly 400,000 square feet of warehouse/distribution space 

When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 

Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville 

The property is now vacant and undeveloped, and “heavily wooded with hardwoods and evergreens,” according to the Hall County planning staff report on the project. 

Rowley is seeking a rezoning from agricultural-residential to light industrial. He is set to appear before the Hall County Planning Commission at 5:15 p.m. Monday. 

Hall planning staff Is recommending denial of the project as it “is not consistent with the comprehensive Plan,” the report says. 

The proposed site falls within a residential future land-use designation "characterized by moderate-density residential development and neighborhoods,” according to the report. 

Gaines Ferry Road is a highly residential street between McEver Road and Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 at the Flowery Branch-Buford border. 

