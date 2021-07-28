This industrial development planned on 100 acres in East Hall

A 105-acre industrial development featuring 950,000 square feet in building space is being proposed off Athens Highway/U.S. 129 in East Hall.
No tenants have been identified for the development so far, and “the plan is conceptual in nature,” according to Hall County planning documents.
The development is proposed at 2661 Barrett Road and 2545 Athens Highway near Gillsville Highway/Ga. 323.
Developer Solidum Holdings LLC is seeking to rezone the property from planned residential development, residential and agricultural-residential to planned industrial development to allow for the project.
Mixed-use commercial development also is proposed at the site — again with no tenants mentioned.
The project is targeted for completion in 2026, according to county documents.
Gainesville civil engineer Brian Rochester, representing Solidum Holdings, couldn’t be reached for comment.
The development is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, Aug. 2.
Hall County Planning Commission
What: Rezoning for proposed 950,000 square feet in industrial space off Athens Highway
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville