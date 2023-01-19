How public can participate in Hall’s long-term vision

Hall County residents can participate in the county’s comprehensive plan update through online activities, including a mapping exercise, community forums and surveys that are open through Feb. 28.

More information, including a recording of a Nov. 14 meeting kicking off public input in the process, can be found at https://tsw.mysocialpinpoint.com/hall-county-forward.

“The goal is for this long-term plan to be developed by and for the community, and we want to make sure every voice is heard throughout the process,” Hall planning director Randi Doveton said in a press release. “We even have a survey specifically for students.”

The Comprehensive Plan “is the county’s blueprint outlining how its long-term vision and development goals will be realized over time,” states an earlier release from the county.

“It is a plan developed by citizens for citizens, addressing a wide variety of issues, including land use, transportation, housing, recreation, historic preservation, open space and economic development.”

Hall County completed its last major update in 2017.

According to the plan website, the public process will continue through spring 2023. Officials will go about developing the plan and coming up with a draft between June and September 2023.

The county anticipates submitting it to the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission by February 2024 for initial review and final adoption by the Hall County Board of Commissioners by June 2024, Doveton has said.



