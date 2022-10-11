How Oakwood City Council voted on proposed K-9 training center

A K-9 training center’s pursuit of proper zoning in Oakwood stalled Monday night.
City Council voted Oct. 10 to table a vote until November to give the business, ADZK9S, and a neighbor time to discuss issues, particularly noise, “and come up with a solution,” Councilman Stephen Hendrix said.
“You’ll still be able to operate but to come up with a solution to move (dog) runs to the other end of the building, essentially to get them out of (an) amplified area,” Councilman Todd Wilson told business operator Doron Zohar.
The business is seeking to rezone 9 acres at 3622 Atlanta Highway to light industrial from highway business to allow the training center to obtain a business license and keep operating.
The center is taking over the activity center for the old Cornerstone Assembly of God. The church had two structures — one used for the sanctuary and the other as a multipurpose building.
A new church is in the sanctuary, so ADZK9S would operate only in the former activity center.
The business wants to operate dog runs in a triangular area between the church and activity center, but a neighbor, Derrick McCollum, said the space acts like an amphitheater with sounds traveling up toward a house he intends to rent.
“I’m not trying to knock somebody out of doing business, but obviously, I got a huge investment there as well,” McCollum said.