How Hall, Gainesville plan stormwater rule changes

Hall County and Gainesville are both looking to change their stormwater regulations to line up with requirements from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.



Both are proposing that developers be required to retain the first inch of rainfall on construction sites, which is intended to reduce runoff. The rule is a requirement for communities to stay permitted as Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems, known as MS4s, according to EPD spokesman Kevin Chambers.

Chambers said the deadline to implement the new rule is Dec. 6.

The previous regulations, which were issued in 2012, did not include requirements for on-site stormwater retention, Chambers said. However, in 2017, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published several documents about the benefits of reducing runoff.