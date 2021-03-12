How an already approved apartment complex in Oakwood could grow in size

Approval of the project not only would enlarge the development but give residents another way to enter and leave the entire complex, said Jonathan Ritchie, principal with The Ritchie Group, on Friday, March 12.

Under the complex’s current layout, residents would only be able to turn right into or turn right out of the planned entrance at 4309 Mundy Mill Road, or across from Executive Drive.

“We would never have access to a traffic light,” Ritchie said. “Going onto Old Oakwood Road (would allow) people to make left turns.”

A traffic light is at the Old Oakwood Road/Mundy Mill Road intersection.

The 172-unit site on 7 acres “is financially viable enough on its own” without the additional units, Rtichie said. “We would do it as it stands, but this (addition) just improves (the entire complex). I think it makes it a better project.”

And “adjacent properties will be positively impacted,” says the Ritchie Group’s application to the city for the addition. “... An attractive modern farmhouse design … will enhance the attractiveness of the area.”

If all goes as the developer hopes, construction on the overall project could begin in late 2021, he said.