Here are two ways residents can comment on update of Braselton’s development code

Braselton is seeking public comments on an update of its development code, a guide to what type of development is allowed, where it is allowed and how dense it can be.



The code “also controls how new development looks and works, including building materials, parking and landscaping,” according to a website the town has set up for the effort.

A virtual meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15 on Zoom. The link is on the website.

An in-person meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Braselton municipal courtroom at 5040 Highway 53.