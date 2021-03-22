Hall objections expected to shelve controversial warehouse, annexation proposal

The Hall County Board of Commissioners is expected at its regular meeting on Thursday, March 25, to formally object to the proposal, which would have placed two distribution facilities on 34 acres in South Hall and annexed the land into the city of Buford.

Developers brought the proposal to the Buford City Commission for rezoning and annexation after a failed attempt and a withdrawal from two Hall County municipalities.

The county objected to the original application, citing a “significant increase and burden on county’s infrastructure.”

According to county documents, the annexation request brought before the City of Buford, proposed the property at 6533 McEver Road, owned by Darryl Crow Holdings LLC, to be rezoned from its current designation of Agricultural-Residential to Light Industrial.

But, said Hall County Attorney Van Stephens, the county’s impending objection ratification meant the applicant would withdraw the annexation application for now.

“They’ve indicated that the applicant may bring it back for a later date,” Stephens said.

In its recent objection, Hall County claims the City of Buford’s notice of annexation was not compliant with Georgia Code and was not “properly served” to the county.

Georgia Code requires five business days notice to be given.

According to the county documents, Darryl Crow Holdings’ application for the proposed annexation was dated on Jan. 20, but the city of Buford’s notice for the proposed annexation came 15 business days later, on Feb. 10.

“The City’s failure to comply with (Georgia Code) renders the notice of application invalid and unenforceable,” the document reads. “Unless and until the city of Buford complies with provisions in (Georgia Code), these proceedings are a nullity and Hall County objects to the City of Buford’s notice of annexation.”

Additionally, the county objects to an annexation request adjacent to the McEver property by the city of Flowery Branch that would create an unincorporated island alongside Glen Drive and Huckleberry Ridge.