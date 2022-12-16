By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Hall County’s newest QuikTrip is being built at this South Hall location
12142022 QT 1.jpg
Construction continues Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the site where a new QuikTrip convenience store is being built along Friendship Road. - photo by Scott Rogers

A new QuikTrip convenience store/gas station is being built off Interstate 985 in South Hall.

The 4,900-square-foot store is at 4624 Friendship Road/Ga. 347, Buford, across from Frazier’s Harley-Davidson east of I-985.

The store, featuring eight fueling stations, also will be in front of Friendship Distribution Center, a 78-acre office-warehouse park that extends from I-985 to North Bogan Road.

It could open by late March, QuikTrip spokeswoman Aisha Jefferson-Smith said.

Like other stores in the Oklahoma-based chain, the location will have a QT Kitchens, which offers made-to-order food and beverages, including sandwiches, wraps, pizza and milkshakes.

The store will be about a mile from a QT store at 927 Gainesville Highway, Buford, also off Ga. 347 and near the Amazon delivery station.

QT has been busy developing elsewhere in Hall, opening a store in February 2021 off Ga. 365 in northeast Hall and in January 2021 off Jesse Jewell Parkway and Queen City Parkway in Gainesville.