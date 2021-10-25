Hall Commission to vote on gas station that faces resident opposition

A proposed gas station and convenience store at McEver and Lights Ferry roads will be up for a final vote Thursday, Oct. 28, after many nearby residents opposed the development, citing safety and traffic concerns.
The applicant, Casey Walker of CSC Properties LLC, is requesting to rezone 3.63 acres at 5820 McEver Road from agricultural residential to highway business. The gas station would include a canopy and five regular gas pumps, according to planning documents.
Walker said the gas will be Shell brand, but they do not have a tenant secured yet for the convenience store.
The Hall County Planning Commission voted to approve the application on Sept. 20 in a 3-1 vote with Gina Pilcher opposing and Johnny Varner not present. The commission added conditions, including requiring a vegetative buffer and tall fence on a berm along the northside of the property that would help protect adjacent Silverthorn properties and allowing only one entrance along McEver Road.
“Obviously the residents don’t want a (convenience) store there, period,” Walker said. “So there’s no way to really make everybody happy, but I hope I’ve assuaged some of the uneasiness regarding certain aspects of it.”
Walker said he changed plans slightly, including removing diesel fuel stations.
Nearby resident Lila Weaver said she had been in contact with Walker and appreciated some changes, but not all safety and traffic concerns had been addressed.
The application will go before the Hall County Board of Commissioners for a final vote Thursday, Oct. 28. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Gainesville Civic Center.