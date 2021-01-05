Flowery Branch is planning its growth for the next two decades. Here’s how you can participate

As it puts together a 20-year plan guiding Flowery Branch’s future, the city is holding a “Virtual Community Visioning Meeting” Friday, Jan. 8, to gather public input.
The meeting, set for 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be held by a Zoom video conference.
‘Visioning’ meeting
What: Video conference about city efforts to put together 20-year plan laying out growth and development
When: 11:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8How to attend: Through Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82724649367. The meeting ID number is 82724649367.
“Learn about the project and participate in a collaborative mapping input activity,” the city says on a web page, flowerybranchcompplan.com, that has been set up for the effort.
“Input collected will help ensure that the update to the Flowery Branch Comprehensive Plan reflects the community's vision for the city's future growth and development.”
City Planner Rich Atkinson said public input in the process is “extremely important and very necessary” for successful planning.
The effort began in October, and an online survey wrapped up Dec. 31.
The plan will specifically address how the city should develop over the next two decades, factoring in economic development, housing and quality of life.
Local governments “must maintain and regularly update their comprehensive plan to be eligible for certain grants and loans,” according to the city.
The comp plan website has other details about the effort, including a timeline and a link to the current 2016-35 Comprehensive Plan.
The document must be submitted to the state in spring 2021, Atkinson said.