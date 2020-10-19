Downtown parking deck to partially close Nov. 2 for Gainesville Renaissance construction

Several upper floors of Gainesville’s Main Street parking deck will close for two weeks beginning Monday, Nov. 2 to allow for initial construction of the Gainesville Renaissance development.



The third, fourth and fifth levels of the deck, as well as the restroom area, will close. The parking deck entrance facing the downtown square will also be closed, but the Main Street entrance will remain open.

Gainesville Renaissance will be a mixed-use, three-story development on the Spring Street side of Gainesville’s square that will include restaurants and retail on the first floor, Brenau University’s Lynn J. Darby School of Psychology and Adolescent Counseling on the second floor and eight condominiums on the third floor.

Developer Fred Roddy said Monday, Oct. 19, that prices for the condominiums were still being determined and he was working with a local marketing agency on the Renaissance website. The development broke ground in September.

A private pedestrian bridge will be built between Renaissance and the third floor of the parking deck, giving residents access to parking. Sixteen spots on the fourth level will be reserved for Renaissance residents, Gainesville City Manager Bryan Lackey said.