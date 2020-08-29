Developer to close on land near Gainesville pedestrian bridge Aug. 31

The developer for the lot near the Jesse Jewell Parkway pedestrian bridge is set to purchase the property from the city of Gainesville on Monday, Aug. 31, after a judge approved bonds for the project on Thursday.



The approval was the last step before Terwilliger Pappas, an Atlanta-based developer, could close on the 6.8-acre lot on the southern end of the bridge and begin work on a planned multi-use development with apartments, restaurants and retail.

The plans were announced in September 2019, and the Gainesville City Council has approved the sale of the land to Terwilliger for $5 million. The city purchased the lot from another developer in 2018 for $10 million after that developer’s plans for the property never came to fruition.

Hall County Superior Court Judge Clint Bearden signed the validation order for the $50 million in bonds Thursday morning.

The Gainesville Redevelopment Authority will issue the bonds to Gainesville Development LLC, a limited liability company created by Terwilliger. The redevelopment authority will then lease the property back to Gainesville Development LLC.