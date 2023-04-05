County officials: Application of business park was valid prior to approval

Nearly two weeks after a mixed-use commercial and industrial business park on Cagle Road received approval from commissioners, Hall County officials addressed unanswered questions regarding developer Philip Wilheit’s undisclosed contributions to Commissioner Gregg Poole’s campaign, as well as the project’s placement in the North Oconee Watershed District.



Following the project’s approval at a regular meeting March 23, Poole offered vague rhetoric and never clarified whether undisclosed contributions made to him by Wilheit had been corrected on the application as he’d said they would in February.

County officials on Tuesday stated the Cagle Road development was legally approved. Since the zoning application was submitted in August, prior to Poole taking office, officials maintain no disclosure was necessary.

With the exception of Commissioner Jeff Stowe, county documents show that Wilheit – the project’s applicant – provided financial contributions to the campaigns of each commissioner on the board. All of those donations were disclosed on the application, including money given to former Commissioner Shelley Echols’ campaign before her departure.

“The zoning application containing the contribution report from Philip Wilheit … was submitted on Aug. 24, 2022, prior to Poole’s election as the commissioner for District 3 in November, while including previous District Commissioner Shelly Echols,” Hall County spokesperson Sarah Crowe said in an email. “Therefore, the process of the application remains unaffected.”

County officials also sent documents to The Times indicating that only a portion of the development is located within the North Oconee Watershed District – an environmentally protected area – and doesn’t violate any current regulations.

The park will be composed of 1 million-, 75,000- and 30,000-square-foot buildings and includes additional room for either another 110,000-square-foot structure or 126 trailer spaces.

Solidum Holdings LLC plans for each building of the business park to be one story, with a completion date set for some time in 2033. Hall County planning documents state that Solidum intends for the park “to serve a mixture of industrial, commercial, highway business and office-institutional uses.”

Specific use of various portions of the property likely would be determined at a later time, county documents state.

Access to the site is planned from Lula Road (Ga. 52), as well as Cagle Road, according to county documents, and direct access from Cornelia Highway (Ga. 365) “will be provided through an existing driveway and easement to the property.”

The site of the future business park, flanked to the east and south by residential zoning, is adjacent to another business park planned to the north.

An impact study to assess potential traffic issues was completed prior to the project’s approval, and an updated site plan for the project identifies a protected left turn signal and an additional right turn lane on Lula Road as improvements made by the developer.