This company wants to build an office near downtown Flowery Branch

A commercial, office and industrial real estate developer is looking to build an office near downtown Flowery Branch.
Keystone Development Services LLC wants to build a 3,016-square-foot office at 5415 Mulberry St., off Phil Niekro Boulevard and near Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13. The main entrance will be off Phil Niekro.
A public hearing is set for Thursday, Oct. 7, before Flowery Branch City Council on the proposal. Buford-based Keystone is seeking to rezone the 0.6-acre site from traditional neighborhood district to highway business.
The council meeting is set for 6 p.m. in City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.