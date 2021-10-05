By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
This company wants to build an office near downtown Flowery Branch
10062021 brfOFFICE 1.jpg
A Developer looking to put up an office building on Phil Niekro Boulevard near Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13.

A commercial, office and industrial real estate developer is looking to build an office near downtown Flowery Branch.

Keystone Development Services LLC wants to build a 3,016-square-foot office at 5415 Mulberry St., off Phil Niekro Boulevard and near Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13. The main entrance will be off Phil Niekro.

A public hearing is set for Thursday, Oct. 7, before Flowery Branch City Council on the proposal. Buford-based Keystone is seeking to rezone the 0.6-acre site from traditional neighborhood district to highway business.

The council meeting is set for 6 p.m. in City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.


