Commissioners to vote on South Hall apartments Thursday

The Hall County Board of Commissioners will vote Thursday, Aug. 27 on a 350-unit apartment complex on Thompson Mill Road.



The 31-acre development would have 13 residential buildings, a clubhouse, swimming pool. It is set to be complete in 2022. The development would be east of Spout Springs Road and next to the Oaks at Braselton assisted living center.

Applicant Rochester & Associates is asking for rezoning from agricultural-residential to planned residential development for the project.

The county’s planning commission, which delayed a vote on the project twice, recommended approval of the proposal at an Aug. 3 meeting. The development has drawn some opposition from nearby residents with concerns about overcrowding, traffic and pressure on local infrastructure.

Commissioners will hold a public hearing before voting on the rezoning Thursday. Comments can be submitted online, and the meeting will be livestreamed on the county website.