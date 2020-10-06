Commissioners to vote on small North Hall subdivision Thursday

The Hall County Board of Commissioners will vote Thursday, Oct. 8, on a 15-home subdivision off Shirley Road in North Hall.



Murrayville-based Sosewood Property Group LLC is proposing to build a 54-acre development near Crooked Creek Road and about a mile off Mount Vernon Road.

The neighborhood would have two private driveway entrances, with the driveways shared by the 15 homes. The lots would be about 3.6 acres each, according to a county planning staff report on the request.

The property is currently undeveloped and would be rezoned from residential-agricultural and vacation cottage to planned residential development.

The county planning commission recommended approval at a September meeting, and commissioners have the final vote. Commissioners will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville. Meetings are also streamed on hallcounty.org.