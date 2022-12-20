80-slip boat, RV storage proposed on Lanier Islands Parkway

A vote on an 80-slip boat and RV storage facility proposed at 6016 Lanier Islands Parkway/Ga. 347 near Buford was tabled to Jan. 17 by the Hall County Planning Commission in a vote taken Monday, Dec. 19.
The development would be on 9 acres between Shoreland Drive and North Waterworks Road.
The project would be an expansion of a 235-slip boat and RV storage business, according to Hall County planning documents.
The original plan for the property was a two-phase development including covered boat storage for 200 boats, 13,000 square feet for an office/warehouse and a 10,000-square-foot retail shopping center.
“It does not appear that the business developed per the original rezoning plan,” planning documents state.