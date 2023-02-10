73,000-square-foot development would add to growing industrial area in Oakwood

Four industrial buildings totaling 73,000 square feet in space are proposed in a bustling industrial area near King’s Hawaiian bakery in Oakwood.
The development would be at 4229 McBrayer Road between H.F. Industrial Boulevard and Chamblee Road.
No tenants are mentioned in Oakwood city documents, but “the proposed use is compatible with the surrounding properties and land uses,” according to a letter from the developer’s law firm, Miles, Hansford & Tallant.
Dahlonega-based ASB Lancaster LLC is seeking to annex the 3-acre site and rezone it from agricultural-residential to heavy industrial. The request is set to go before Oakwood City Council on Monday, Feb. 13.
The development would be in a heavily developed, growing industrial area that spans from McEver Road to Interstate 985.
That area includes King’s Hawaiian, which is expanding its presence off H.F. Reed with an $85 million expansion, a move that’s expected to result in 160 new jobs. The company now employs about 700 at the site.
Also, grading is underway for a 214,624-square-foot warehouse development off McEver Road in West Hall, between H.F. Reed Industrial Parkway and West Hall High School. McEver 985 Distribution Center at 5761 McEver Road could open in spring 2023.
Oakwood City Council
What: Annexation and rezoning for proposed industrial development
When: 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13
Where: Oakwood City Hall, 4035 Walnut Circle